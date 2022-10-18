Deion Sanders Surprises Cancer Patients With Gifts At Miss. Children's Hospital

Deion Sanders gave patients at a Mississippi children's hospital an uplifting surprise Tuesday ... visiting them -- and then showering them with very cool gifts.

The JSU head football coach and NFL legend joined Aflac U.S. Deputy President Virgil Miller for the morning ... and the duo unloaded a gaggle of "My Special Aflac Ducks" to kids in need at the Children's of Mississippi Hospital in Jackson.

The ducks are robots designed by Aflac to help provide emotional support to pediatric cancer patients above the age of 3 years old ... and they're awesome, allowing kids to play doctor while they go through grueling medical treatments.

Prime and Virgil handed out the presents one by one ... and took pictures with the kids as well.

And, judging by all the smiles, it was a much-needed pick-me-up.

Deion has given back to the community repeatedly since taking the gig at JSU ... and he's ramping up the efforts this week as a part of the school's Homecoming weekend.