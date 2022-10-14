NFL's Arik Armstead Donates $250k To Help Kids In California

Arik Armstead continues to help kids in Sacramento ... the 49ers star just made a $250k donation to Mercy Housing California aimed at educating almost 300 youths!

The 28-year-old defensive tackle presented MHC with the massive check before the Niners' Monday Night Football game against the Rams at Levi's Stadium on Oct. 3.

FYI, Mercy Housing California has provided affordable homes for over 20,000 Californians.

TMZ Sports has learned this is the second $250k donation from the NFL star, who partnered up with MHC back in 2021, when they launched the Armstead Academy ... which focuses on underprivileged students in Sacramento.

We're told the large contribution will supply academic programs -- including summer reading, college, and career exploration opportunities -- to almost 300 kids.

"We remain committed to positively impact youth lives," Armstead said Wednesday, "by providing the resources, tools, and positive spaces they need to thrive."

"Excited to continue serving with our partner @mercyhousing."

Several of Armstead's famous friends applauded the 7-year vet, including former Niners receiver Marquise Goodwin who wrote ... "Huge impact 🔥🔥👏🏿".