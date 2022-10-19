Chris D'Elia Accuser's Permanent Restraining Order Denied by Judge
10/19/2022 9:41 AM PT
The woman who accused Chris D'Elia of threatening to share intimate videos of her just took an 'L' ... a judge denied her request for court-ordered protection from the comedian.
D'Elia maintained from the beginning, he'd never met her Caroline Schmitz -- and Schmitz had threatened him and his family on multiple occasions through messages on social media ... yet she was the one who filed a restraining order against him.
Chris was in court Wednesday with his attorney Andrew Brettler -- Schmitz was a no-show -- and the judge denied the request for a permanent restraining order.
TMZ broke the story ... Schmitz was originally granted a temporary restraining order against Chris last month, claiming they met back in 2017 and hooked up several times. She says from there, Chris allegedly contacted her on OnlyFans in May, threatening to post intimate videos she'd recorded and telling her she needed to leave Los Angeles.
We obtained some of the deranged audio messages Schmitz sent to D'Elia where she threatens harm to his family and writes, "Have me killed or leave me the f*** alone - I'd die to get the hell away from your evil ass."