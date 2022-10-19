Tua Tagovailoa Says Docs Assured Him Low CTE Risk Despite Scary Head Injury

Play video content Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa doesn't seem to be too concerned at all about the potential of CTE down the road following his scary head injury last month ... saying Tuesday that docs have told him he should be fine.

The Dolphins quarterback made the surprising revelation in a meeting with reporters just minutes ago ... claiming multiple experts have said to him his risk of developing CTE in the future is low -- despite the gruesome nature of the hit he suffered against the Bengals back on Sept. 29.

Very scary as Tua Tagavailoa goes down after a sack, looks like it may have been the second concussion in 4 days. Really not good. pic.twitter.com/2u0Leb69O5 — Dr. Lös Real Polyamorous Tantric Sex Guru (@LosRealAli) September 30, 2022 @LosRealAli

Tagovailoa, who also appeared to be hit in the head just four days prior against the Buffalo Bills, explained that he was told that since he plays the quarterback position ... he should be all right moving forward.

You hate to see this for Tua. He has shut up the haters with his play and was battling toe to toe with the vaunted Buffalo Bills and MVP favorite Josh Allen. Praying for his health and for a full recovery from this. pic.twitter.com/1OV8Sq8ocj — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 25, 2022 @RGIII

"There's not necessarily as much long-term risk to, say -- let's say guys get about six concussions," he said. "Well, those guys that only have six concussions that are playing the position that I'm playing, where we don't hit as much are less susceptible to getting CTE later on in their years than someone who's playing a position where they're constantly taking hits or blows to the head, which would be O-line, D-line, linebackers."

"And that's kind of some of the information that I've been given from a lot of these doctors that are the best of the best in their field."

In other words, Tua is under the impression that even if he sustains a few more serious head injuries ... he'll be fine because his brain is not under consistent siege on the field.

Of course, the most famous concussion expert ever, Dr. Bennet Omalu, couldn't disagree more ... telling TMZ Sports earlier this month that he thinks Tua "suffered severe, long-term permanent brain damage" from the hit.