Subway Says It Didn't Pull Russell Wilson's 'Dangerwich' Over Internet Backlash

No, Subway did not pull Russell Wilson's signature sub from its menu over hate from online trolls ... the sandwich giant tells TMZ Sports it simply needed some space for newer dishes.

The Russ hoagie -- dubbed the "The Dangerwich" -- debuted on Subway's exclusive "The Vault" menu back in February ... and it seemed to initially be a hit.

There didn't appear to be any problems with the sammy -- which featured pepperoni, salami, ham, cheese, bacon and veggies -- but when the org. began releasing some ads with the Broncos QB in them, that's when the backlash began.

Russ looked super cringeworthy in the spots -- including one where he, decked out in sunglasses and a leather jacket, suggested a way to eat the meal with a fork and a knife.

The vids quickly became a meme on social media ... and after Wilson's awful start to the NFL season in Denver, the Internet hate grew exponentially.

Mom, Russell Wilson is doing that thing again pic.twitter.com/fAsjfYwBUT — Fantasy Life (@MBFantasyLife) October 20, 2022 @MBFantasyLife

This week, fans began to notice the sandwich had been removed from Subway's menu ... and many believed it was due to all of the trolling.

But, a spokesperson for Subway told us on Friday that was not the case -- and that the sandwich had actually been pulled in August, before the season began.

BREAKING NEWS: Russell Wilson's "Dangerwich" has been removed from the Subway Vault after weeks of viral memes and backlash. pic.twitter.com/DPH56xXYOp — Baker Breadman  (@NFLonBread) October 20, 2022 @NFLonBread

"Subway works with a variety of athlete partners, and The Vault is the perfect place to showcase their favorite sandwiches," the spokesperson said. "While The Dangerwich sub left The Vault in August to make room for some new, craveable options, don't worry, The Dangerwich will be back soon!"