Armie Hammer Sued by AmEx Over Unpaid Balance of $67k

Armie Hammer has hit the pause button on his acting career, and big potential paydays ... and now a credit card company's coming after him for a fat balance they say he owes.

American Express is suing the disgraced actor, claiming he owes upwards of nearly $67,000 for unpaid charges and/or cash advances, plus balance transfers. Unclear when he allegedly racked up the balance, but AmEx says he's had the account since 2011.

AmEx claims they've demanded he pony up in the past -- but they say Armie hasn't satisfied the balance ... and now, they're taking him to court over it.

2011 is right around the time Armie's career started blowing up. He was fresh off a great performance in 'The Social Network' and had booked a role in 'J. Edgar.' Thereafter, his fame skyrocketed ... only to come crashing down in 2021 amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

As of a couple months ago, it appears he's been working out in the Caymans selling timeshares.