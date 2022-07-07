Armie Hammer Spending Time in Cayman Resort Office

Armie Hammer seems to have himself a little side gig in the Cayman Islands -- or at least he's spending a bunch of time at a resort and even giving tours ... according to a witness.

This photo shows the actor in a light blue polo and blue pants, looking very much like a staffer as he walks into one of the resort offices.

Now, according to a timeshare resident ... Armie's been in the office several hours a day, and is often seen going outside for smoking breaks.

You might have heard about the flyer that popped up on Twitter Wednesday -- it has Armie's face and says he's a "personal concierge" to incoming tourists.

AH has laughed off the flyer and says it's not legit.

While that might be, the witness claims he did show at least one family around a timeshare on the resort property. TMZ's also confirmed Armie has a friend who works at the resort -- so, it's possible he's just helping out a buddy, or simply doing something to fill his time.

Either way, the guy seems to be fully settled into island life.

He moved to Cayman during the pandemic and had been quarantining there with his 2 children and now-ex-wife Elizabeth. The couple filed for divorce in July 2020, and while Elizabeth left with their kids, Armie's remained on the Caribbean island.