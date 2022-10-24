New Vegas Experience Lets People Have Brunch With Dead Loved Ones

If you've wanted to chat with a departed loved one while sippin' on a mimosa, then you should set your sights on Las Vegas ... because an upcoming event is giving you the opportunity to dine with the dead.

"Brunched By An Angel" is set to kick off next month at the Palms hotel, with a few shows going down each month until January ... and you won't believe what they've got planned.

At an event where "VIPs dine with the RIPs," the 272 guests will be greeted with a musical set and some brunch (of course) ... and are promised "the best odds for anyone that has ever hoped to get a reading from a celebrity medium."

The production's put on by Emmy Award-winning EP Shane Farley ... and is hosted by psychic mediums Reginald Lewis, Loriann Mans and Christopher Allan.

Guests are able to get some direct connections from the mediums ... and some seats will even be left empty for them to sit with certain groups to guarantee someone at that table can be read.