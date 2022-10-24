NFL Investigating Refs' Request For Mike Evans' Autograph

Two referees appeared to ask for Mike Evans' autograph following the Buccaneers game on Sunday ... and the optics of it were so bad, the NFL is now investigating it all.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday that the league launched its review into the incident shortly after the two men were seen on camera asking the Tampa Bay star for his signature.

Footage shot from inside a tunnel at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte shows the two refs -- ID'ed as side judge Jeff Lamberth and line judge Tripp Sutter -- running up to Evans with a piece of paper and a pen.

I didn’t know refs get autographs after the game. pic.twitter.com/4IgUHIiAgz — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) October 23, 2022 @Sheena_Marie3

They both had the receiver sign the paper -- before the trio hastily headed deeper into the stadium.

According to Pelissero, the NFL-NFLRA CBA says officials are prohibited from asking "players, coaches or any other team personnel for autographs or memorabilia."

It's unclear what punishment -- if any -- the duo is facing over it all.