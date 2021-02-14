Tom Brady Autograph Prices Explode ... Doubled In Just 4 Years!

Exclusive

Tom Brady's signature is like GOLD -- the prices for a TB12 autograph are higher than ever ... DOUBLING in just 4 years!!

The Tampa Bay Bucs QB is holding a private autograph session for collectors and memorabilia shops ... and if you want his John Hancock on a Bucs helmet, you're gonna have to shell out $3,700!!!

Here are the current prices compared with rates from a TB12 signing back in 2017 -- back when Tom only had 5 Super Bowl rings (he's got 7 now!).

TB signed photo from SBLV -- $1,600 (up from $850 in 2017)

TB signed football -- $2,000 (up from $1,000 in 2017)

TB signed mini-helmet -- $1,800 (up from $900 in 2017)

TB signed Bucs jersey with special SBLV inscription -- $3,000 (up from $1,600 in 2017)

And a signed TB Bucs SBLV helmet with “LV MVP” inscription can be yours for $3,699.99!!!

Obviously, a lot has changed since 2017 ... Tom left the New England Patriots and basically secured his spot as the greatest NFL quarterback of all time.

7 Super Bowl titles. 5 Super Bowl MVP awards ... and he still wants to play a few more years!