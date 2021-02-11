Bucs' Donovan Smith Says Tom Brady Earned Boozy SB Parade, 'He Is His Own Franchise'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Buccaneers star OL Donovan Smith had ZERO issues with Tom Brady's boozy celebration in Tampa on Thursday ... telling TMZ Sports the QB earned every single second of it!

Brady had an absolute blast partying it up at his seventh Super Bowl title parade ... throwing the Lombardi Trophy off the back of his boat and appearing to be a little bit tipsy when he got back to land.

I guess his sea legs aren’t what they used to be... pic.twitter.com/44K42bWPMe — Joey Knight (@TBTimes_Bulls) February 10, 2021 @TBTimes_Bulls

But, Smith says the dude deserved to party even HARDER than that if he wanted ... telling us the feat Tom accomplished by beating the Chiefs this past Sunday is just that special.

"If my man's had a couple drinks, he deserves it!" Smith says. "You feel me? We all deserve it! I wish I had one right now."

Smith says Brady cemented himself as the greatest of all-time with the SB LV win ... telling us the guy is definitely in the conversation for best athlete ever, not just NFL player.

"Seven rings -- more than any franchise has alone," Smith said of Brady. "So, he is his own franchise. He's great, man."

As for how Smith celebrated his first-ever championship ... the 27-year-old told us he's only slept a TOTAL of 10 hours since Sunday's game.

The good news, though? Smith tells us it's all been worth it and then some ... saying, "We're still living it up!"