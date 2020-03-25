Bucs' Donovan Smith Fired Up For Tom Brady, 'I Like My Lineup Against Anybody'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Donovan Smith -- the man who will be in charge of blocking Tom Brady's blindside in Tampa Bay -- tells TMZ Sports he thinks with the addition of TB12, the Bucs' O is as good as ANYONE'S in the NFL!

"I definitely do like my lineup against anybody," Smith says. "We got a lot of pieces and stuff that play a pivotal part in our game and it's going to be fun."

Smith ain't kiddin' ... Brady, paired with elite wideouts Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, to go along with two really good tight ends in Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard, is a pretty stacked roster.

Smith says Ronald Jones in the backfield can't be slept on either ... and tells us he's excited as hell to block for it all at the left tackle position next season.

"It's going to be fun to watch and to be a part of," Smith says ... "Like I said, I like my squad."

In fact, Smith is already convinced there will be no letdown whatsoever for the Bucs this year now that Tom's in town ... telling us, "It's going to be a good year."

As for what Brady's reception will be like in Florida ... Smith -- who's played for the Bucs ever since they drafted him in 2015 -- tells us the GOAT is DEFINITELY going to feel the love!