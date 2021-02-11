Tom Brady & Patrick Mahomes Targeted for 'The Match' Golf Tourney, SB Rematch?!

Exclusive

Patrick Mahomes might not have to wait for next season to get revenge on Tom Brady ... 'cause TMZ Sports has learned the peeps behind "The Match" golf tourney are gunning for a blockbuster TB12 vs. Mahomes event this spring.

Yes ... Super Bowl rematch, links edition.

You know The Match ... Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning beat Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in the nationally televised, match play-style game in May 2020.

The event raised over $20 million for COVID-19 relief ... and was a smash hit.

Now, event organizers wanna bring back 'The Match' ... and they're targeting Brady and Mahomes.

Well-placed sources tell us event organizers are gunning to book the superstar QBs ... for a match that could take place in late spring 2021.

We're told the event is still in the early planning stages ... however, everyone seems optimistic a deal can be made since it's a fun event, it's for charity and Tom had fun in his previous 'Match.' Remember that insane shot he sank?!

Woods and Mickelson competed in both of the first 2 events. If a Brady vs. Mahomes match can be booked, it's unclear if either of the legendary golfers will play.

On the football field -- going by just record -- the Brady vs. Mahomes matchup has been pretty even.

Brady's 3-2 when facing Patrick ... however TB12 just dominated the young gunslinger in Super Bowl 55.