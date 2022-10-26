Chingy Pissed Off He's on '50 Worst Rappers' List

Chingy's feeling some type of way about being included on a "50 Worst Rapper List" ... and he's letting out his emotions about it in a new interview.

The St. Louis-bred rap star ... famously known for his hits "Right Thurr" and "Holidae In" on Ludacris' label in the early '00s ... was grouped with the likes of Master P, Diddy, French Montana and Coi Leray on a Twitter ranking that holds no actual weight.

Still, the rankings got under his skin, evidenced by his latest conversation with VladTV.

50 worst rappers of all time , no easy target .

ALL opinions are welcome . ✌️✌️ pic.twitter.com/CmsH6y37X2 — Mr.kindness (Ekin Lee) (@Mrkindness7) August 26, 2022 @Mrkindness7

Chingy says the 50 million records he sold throughout his career are more than enough votes to keep his name off any "worst rapper" list, and social media reactions mainly fueled its traction.

He went on to call the list invalid, and demand it be deleted ... mainly because the entire world's 7-billion-strong population wasn't polled.

Not that he's biased, but ... Chingy said he listened to one of his old songs the other day and was floored at how anyone could think he was one of the worst because he thought the lyrics were so good.

His career might be light on flowers these days, but he literally made Bobby Shmurda LOL ... as he named the "Chickenhead" hip hop's #1 dance, which was made popular from the "Right Thurr" video.