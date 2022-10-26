Dallas Mavericks Player Drills Fan In Head With Errant Pass During Game

An NBA fan didn't keep her head on a swivel while she was trying to take her courtside seat at a game on Tuesday night -- and she paid for it ... getting drilled in the noggin by an errant pass.

The painful moment happened just a few minutes into the Mavericks vs. Pelicans game in New Orleans ... when a woman had her back turned to the court as Dallas was trying to get a bucket on the floor.

Fan gets bonked on the head with a pass from Dorian Finney-Smith. pic.twitter.com/YyklzIauKx — Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) October 25, 2022 @gifs_baseball

Luka Doncic threw up a shot, missed, and when Dorian Finney-Smith grabbed the rebound -- he looked to kick the basketball out to one of his teammates.

The problem? His pass was tipped out of his hand -- and then it made a beeline for the unsuspecting woman's head.

The ball clanked off the back of her dome with some force ... but, fortunately, she appeared to be OK. Also, like a true champ, she didn't spill any of the water she was holding -- and laughed it all off.

Sean Payton just caught an errant pass at the Mavs-Pelicans game in New Orleans. 🏀🏈😂 pic.twitter.com/ADQVzOZEtg — The Comeback (@thecomeback) October 26, 2022 @thecomeback

Later in the game, retired NFL head coach Sean Payton showed off exactly how fans are supposed to handle themselves while courtside ... using some cat-like reflexes to nab a tipped ball that came his way before it did any harm.