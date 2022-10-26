Matthew Perry Talks About His Addiction Struggles with ABC's Diane Sawyer

Play video content Diane Sawyer/ABC News

Matthew Perry has figured out a way to break the cycle of addiction that gripped his adult life ... and it aligns with the name of the show that made him famous.

Matthew is opening up about the disease that consumed him for decades in an upcoming ABC special with Diane Sawyer. He's on a mission to help others who have self-isolated, because he's a firm believer there's no way out unless you have a support system. He says, "Alone, you lose to the disease."

The "Friends" star has been through a lot ... 6,000 AA meetings, 15 stints at rehab facilities. He's doing ok now and feeling good, and he credits people around him for keeping him on the straight and narrow.

Matthew's been in TV and movies since "Friends," but it's clear addiction was the dark centerpiece of his life until recently.

He's grateful for all the "safety nets" around him ... and for the hit sitcom, which he says gave him outlets for help when needed. Now he wants to spread the word to others.