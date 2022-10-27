Leslie Jordan to be Honored by Hometown, 'Cherished Son of Chattanooga'

Leslie Jordan was a treasure to folks in Chattanooga, Tennessee, his hometown ... and now the city plans to honor the late actor, and it's working with his family to make it happen.

Leslie, who died Tuesday in Los Angeles, is being remembered as "one of the cherished sons of Chattanooga," according to a rep for the city ... who also tells TMZ, Leslie brought joy to the community for many years.

.@lesliejordan24 will be missed by many. He helped lots of people through the pandemic with his uplifting videos and made millions laugh around the world throughout his career. RIP sir. Chattanooga ❤️s you. pic.twitter.com/lrrFdALqNK — Chattanooga Fire Department (@ChattFireDept) October 24, 2022 @ChattFireDept

We're told one of Leslie's family members reached out to the city about securing a facility to honor his memory. The city is now partnering with Leslie's fam to make it happen, by finding a venue for a memorial service and making sure to pick a date that works well for Leslie's loved ones.

We are saddened to hear of the passing of Leslie Jordan, member of our UTC theater alumni family. Jordan took time in 2020 to share a thoughtful video message of encouragement to our students on getting through the pandemic. 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/NNSe1pGBqv — The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (@UTChattanooga) October 24, 2022 @UTChattanooga

Chattanooga, we're told, is also open to other ideas on how to best remember Leslie -- some of the ideas being kicked around include renaming a street or building in his honor but we're told the final call will be up to his family.

Leslie Jordan was a Chattanooga legend and national treasure who brought joy and hope to millions, leaving behind a lasting legacy of love and acceptance. My heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and many dedicated fans. Ginny and I mourn his tragic passing with you all. pic.twitter.com/03UuuXm1WO — Tim Kelly (@MayorTimKelly) October 24, 2022 @MayorTimKelly

The rep tells us Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly knew Leslie since they were teenagers, when they worked together at a local restaurant ... so his ties to the city run deep.

We're told Leslie made sure to return to Chattanooga to participate in civic events and volunteer with local charities even after his Hollywood success.

TMZ broke the story ... Leslie was driving his BMW in Hollywood when investigators believe he suffered a medical emergency and crashed into the side of a building.

He was on his way to the "Call Me Kat" set for filming, and we're told he had been complaining recently about shortness of breath.

#RIPLeslieJordan. We are sadden to hear of the passing of a Chattanooga legend. A true patriot of the Scenic city, lover of our parks and Walnut Street Bridge and a place Leslie still called home. He will be missed. Leslie was 67. pic.twitter.com/VXiNcN1jCj — Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors (@chaparksdept) October 24, 2022 @chaparksdept

Back in Chattanooga, we're told folks are still in mourning ... and the city is trying to balance showing respect for Leslie's family with being responsive to community members who want to celebrate him.

Leslie's also going to be honored in West Hollywood, where he frequented restaurants and coffee shops. We're told the WeHo city council will adjourn in Leslie's honor at their next meeting.