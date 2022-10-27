Rocky In 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' 'Memba Him?!

English actor Peter Hinwood was 29 years old when he was cast as Rocky Horror -- the blonde Frankenstein-esque muscle man and one of Dr. Frank's creations -- in the 1975 horror musical "The Rocky Horror Picture Show."

Hinwood shared the big screen with Tim Curry as the lingerie-clad mad scientist who takes credit for Rocky, Dr. Frank N. Furter, Richard O'Brien as the doctor's long-haired servant and the castle's butler, Riff Raff ... and Susan Sarandon as the newly engaged gal who get stranded in the rain with a flat tire, Janet Weiss.