Arsenal's Pablo Marí Undergoes Surgery After Knife Attack In Italy

Arsenal defender Pablo Marí underwent surgery on his back on Friday to fix injuries suffered in a horrifying knife attack ... but, thankfully, his team says he's now doing well.

A.C. Monza -- the club for which Pablo is playing while on loan for Arsenal -- said the procedure entailed repairing two torn muscles. They added, "the operation went well."

The club also said the 29-year-old will need to remain in the hospital this weekend ... and is expected to be out of action for two months as he recovers.

As we previously reported, Marí was one of six people who were stabbed in a terrifying attack at an Italian supermarket on Thursday.

According to the Associated Press, Pablo told Monza CEO Adriano Galliani that he was fortunate to survive, given the wounds he sustained during the incident.

"He told me he had ‘suerte’ [luck], because, 'Today I saw someone else die,'" Galliani said while he visited Pablo in the hospital.

"He had his child in a cart and his wife next to him. He was probably saved by his height. He was hit in the back, and then he saw this delinquent stab someone in the throat."

Authorities say they arrested a 46-year-old man over the attack. He's still currently in police custody.