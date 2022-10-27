Arsenal's Pablo Marí Stabbed In Terrifying Knife Attack In Italy
Pablo Marí Arsenal Player Stabbed In Italy ... Terrifying Knife Attack
10/27/2022 12:09 PM PT
12:18 PM PT -- Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta just confirmed the incident with reporters ... and provided some good news, saying Pablo Marí "seems to be OK."
Arsenal defender Pablo Marí was reportedly stabbed during a terrifying knife attack on Thursday afternoon ... and he's now recovering in an Italian hospital.
Multiple reports say the 29-year-old -- who's currently playing for A.C. Monza while on loan from Arsenal -- was one of six people who were slashed by a man at around 5:30 p.m. at a shopping center in Milan.
The reports say authorities ID'ed the knifeman as a 46-year-old who is believed to have grabbed the blade from the shelves of a store before lunging at passersby. He's since been arrested, according to the reports, and is still in police custody.
Mari, meanwhile, was rushed to a nearby medical facility following the incident ... but The Athletic reported he's not thought to be seriously injured.
Marí signed a permanent deal with Arsenal in 2020 -- and played sparingly with the club before joining Udinese and Monza this year while out on loan.
Originally Published -- 12:09 PM PT