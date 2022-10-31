Flesh-n-Bone on Bizzy's Departure, Ditching Ouija Boards

Play video content TMZ.com

Halloween comes with all sorts of rituals, and maybe even seances ... but Flesh-n-Bone is issuing a warning for trick-or-treaters to avoid Ouija boards at all costs!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught the Bone Thugs-n-Harmony rapper out at LAX on All Hallows' Eve and he admits he's a firm believer in the spirit occult, and that's why he's telling everyone to be careful what you conjure ... because you just might get it!!!

Ouija boards became a bigger deal in the mainstream in the '90s, thanks in part to Bone featuring them in skits appearing on their first 2 albums ... "Creepin on ah Come Up" and "E. 1999 Eternal."

He now thinks God is pulling off his belt and spanking those who don't get the memo about messing with dark forces.

Flesh also tackled Bone Thugs' current and final tour run as a quintet.

We broke the story ... Bizzy Bone announced he was officially leaving the touring sector to Krayzie, Layzie, Wish and Flesh ... something we're now told the group had no say in before Bizzy went public.

Flesh says he was caught by surprise by Bizzy's revelation but says every member of Bone is accountable for his own actions at this phase of the group's career.

In any event, Flesh says he's proud of his new Halloween-themed "To The Bone (Remix)," where he features the next crop of Bone Thugs-speed spitters.