Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Set Farewell Tour with Snoop Dogg & Ice Cube

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony is going out with one last bang … so says the entire group with the announcement of their final tour together.

TMZ Hip Hop has learned Krayzie, Layzie, Bizzy, Wish and Flesh are reuniting, and retiring from the road, with Bobby Dee and Snoop Dogg's "High Hopes Concert" series … which is loaded with hip hop legends.

Ice Cube, Method Man & Redman, Warren G, Xzibit, Cypress Hill and Tha Dogg Pound will all be in the mix -- and we're told this will certainly be the last ride for the Bone Thugs boys.

Bone Thugs' affairs have been wobbly for decades, with various members rotating in and out of the touring lineup but Bizzy's rep August Keen assures us everyone is on board this time around.

Bizzy stands as the biggest deflector and he recently called out the other 4 members on a tune called "Bizzy Get's Busy," where he spits ... "Why the f*** is Bone Thugs doing a show without Bizzy?/ I'll say it again, you should be able to say what you want if they really your friends!!!"

Krayzie wondered the same thing when the group hit the road following their Verzuz battle with Three 6 Mafia -- which turned into a boxing battle when Bizzy and Juicy J squared off on stage -- but all appears to be good in the hood, for now.

