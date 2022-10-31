Post Malone Helps Fans Pull Off Gender Reveal at Concert

Play video content TikTok / @peachyp_

Post Malone's up for any huge task during his shows, even those outside of music -- like, revealing the gender of his fans' baby while up onstage!!!

The rapper got to answer that very important question after his concert in Tulsa ... while greetin' some fans and signing autographs Friday night, an envelope was stuck to one poster -- which is where Post got the sweet opportunity.

You can hear the excitement in the guy's voice ... and after some well-deserved anticipation, Post's eyes light up, and he reveals ... the fans are having a girl!!

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

The future dad seemed to be still reeling after the good news ... because he was absolutely jumping with joy in an elevator afterward.

Post and his fan have something in common, now -- both are girl dads!

TMZ broke the story, PM is expecting his first kid with his GF ... and he subtly announced her birth in June while on Howard Stern's show.

Play video content 10/19/22 Twitter/@ItsCodyCarson/TikTok/@edwinloseordraw

BTW, Post seems to be in better spirits and health at his shows -- as you know, he fell into a hole during a September gig and injured his rib, and then messed up his ankle at an ATL show this month.