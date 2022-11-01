Bengals Assistant Adam Zimmer Dead At 38, Mike Zimmer's Son

Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer -- the son of longtime Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer -- passed away unexpectedly on Monday, according to his sister.

He was only 38.

Corri Zimmer White announced the news in a heartbreaking Instagram post ... calling her brother the "kindest, sweetest, family loving, sports obsessed soul there ever was."

"My heart is shattered and it hurts so bad," said Corri, who shared several photos of her brother in her announcement. "I'm so lost, I'm so overwhelmed, I'm so heartbroken."

A cause of death was not revealed.

"My brother was one of my best friends," Cori added, "especially after my mom died, we became so close."

Adam started his NFL coaching career in 2006 when he became the New Orleans Saints assistant linebacker coach at 22 years old.

He went on to coach for the Chiefs, the Bengals and then the Vikings, where he served as a linebacker coach and co-defensive coordinator underneath his father.

He had been working remotely as an analyst for Bengals head coach Zac Taylor this year.

"Please pray for our family as we try to navigate through this," Corri said.



"Adam, I love you so much and I will miss you every second of every day until I see you again. Please watch over us and help us be okay."