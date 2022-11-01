Celebs Going Pro With Their Halloween Costumes -- Do It For The 'Gram!

Celebrities don't hold back when it comes to Halloween costumes ... but some of them are donning creative fits just for their socials -- so take a peek at some of the best pro shoots from the spooky season!

Kylie Jenner fought off aliens in space, Cardi B took a trip to Springfield as Marge Simpson, and Lizzo made Muppets sexy with a Miss Piggy homage ... but they make up a fraction of the stars that rocked a costume while avoiding steppin' out!

Kendall Jenner took "Toy Story" to infinity and beyond -- snappin' some hot pics as Jessie during her Halloween photo shoot.

Winnie Harlow's making us go head over fins, taking a plunge under the sea as Ariel from "The Little Mermaid."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker slashed the costume game ... gettin' dolled up together as Chucky and his bride.