Celebs Going Pro With Their Halloween Costumes -- Do It For The 'Gram!
11/1/2022 12:20 AM PT
Celebrities don't hold back when it comes to Halloween costumes ... but some of them are donning creative fits just for their socials -- so take a peek at some of the best pro shoots from the spooky season!
Kylie Jenner fought off aliens in space, Cardi B took a trip to Springfield as Marge Simpson, and Lizzo made Muppets sexy with a Miss Piggy homage ... but they make up a fraction of the stars that rocked a costume while avoiding steppin' out!
Kendall Jenner took "Toy Story" to infinity and beyond -- snappin' some hot pics as Jessie during her Halloween photo shoot.
Winnie Harlow's making us go head over fins, taking a plunge under the sea as Ariel from "The Little Mermaid."
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker slashed the costume game ... gettin' dolled up together as Chucky and his bride.
Safe to say these celebs win Halloween for costumes alone ... but sometimes the look is just too good to be taken to a party!