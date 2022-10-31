TMZ Staff's Halloween 2022 Costumes

It's Halloween again ... and per usual, TMZ staffers went all out for their costumes.

Check out the staff's getups this year -- which touch on all the pop culture moments. We got Barbie and Ken, Nick Cannon and his many baby mamas, Ben Affleck, the 'Hocus Pocus' crew ... and more!

Some other highlights -- Queen Elizabeth and her corgis, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Quinta Brunson and Jimmy Kimmel, the Ohio fishing cheaters, Mario/Luigi/Peach and even Richard Simmons.

There's also Kim and Pete, Adam Levine's DMs, Jack Sparrow, Minions, Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele, Gordy the monkey, climate change activists/art vandals, Julia Fox, Prison Mike, Macho Man, Guy Fieri, Coolio, BeReal, Alice in Wonderland ... and even one of the infamous Gap and Kanye trash bags!

Some of these are pretty timely, we know -- but hey ... TMZ knows a good snapshot when we see it. And, 2022 is no different.