Best Halloween Costumes of 2022, Celebs Do It Best
Celebs on Halloween Best Costumes o' the Year!!!
10/31/2022 6:40 AM PT
These stars don't shy away from going all out on Halloween ... so we're taking a look at some of the best costumes of 2022's spooky season!!!
Kylie Jenner took Elvira to a whole new level -- think 'Mistress of the Dark' meets "WAP" -- while Hailey Bieber went full floral in homage to Saint Laurent Haute Couture 1999 ... and that's just a couple of killer costumes that won us over.
Jordyn Woods paid tribute to Diana Ross ... rockin' a sequined costume, fit for a Supreme!
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox wore their Sunday best -- puttin' an unholy spin on a costume like only they could.
That wasn't the only costume choice from MGK and Megan ... the two went as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee at the Casamigos Halloween party -- alongside a ton of other celebs in their best looks!