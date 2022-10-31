Best Halloween Costumes of 2022, Celebs Do It Best

These stars don't shy away from going all out on Halloween ... so we're taking a look at some of the best costumes of 2022's spooky season!!!

Kylie Jenner took Elvira to a whole new level -- think 'Mistress of the Dark' meets "WAP" -- while Hailey Bieber went full floral in homage to Saint Laurent Haute Couture 1999 ... and that's just a couple of killer costumes that won us over.

Jordyn Woods paid tribute to Diana Ross ... rockin' a sequined costume, fit for a Supreme!