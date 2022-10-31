Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Best Halloween Costumes of 2022, Celebs Do It Best

10/31/2022 6:40 AM PT
Backgrid

These stars don't shy away from going all out on Halloween ... so we're taking a look at some of the best costumes of 2022's spooky season!!!

Kylie Jenner took Elvira to a whole new level -- think 'Mistress of the Dark' meets "WAP" -- while Hailey Bieber went full floral in homage to Saint Laurent Haute Couture 1999 ... and that's just a couple of killer costumes that won us over.

Jordyn Woods paid tribute to Diana Ross ... rockin' a sequined costume, fit for a Supreme!

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox wore their Sunday best -- puttin' an unholy spin on a costume like only they could.

Casamigos Halloween Party 2022
Casamigos Halloween Party 2022 Launch Gallery
Getty

That wasn't the only costume choice from MGK and Megan ... the two went as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee at the Casamigos Halloween party -- alongside a ton of other celebs in their best looks!

