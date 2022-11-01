Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera's Mother Passes Away

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera is mourning the death of his beloved mother, Dolores ... it was announced Tuesday.

The sad news comes a week after the 60-year-old coach missed practice due to a "personal matter" concerning his mom.

Dolores was surrounded by her husband and family members when she passed away.

"The Snyders and the entire Commanders family extend their heartfelt condolences to Coach River and his family," the team said in a statement.

"The Rivera family would like to say thank you for the many kind thoughts and prayers they have received."

It is unclear if Rivera -- who joined the Commanders in 2020 -- will be on the sidelines for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Commanders are currently on a 3-game winning streak with a 4-4 record ... and battling to move up in NFC East.