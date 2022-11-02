Ty Cobb Bat From 1905 Rookie Season Hits Auction, 117 Years Old!

More than a century later, a game-used bat from Ty Cobb's 1905 rookie season is up for auction ... and already has a bid of $236K, TMZ Sports has learned.

The piece of wood was manufactured by Hillerich & Bradsby ... and is 34.5 inches long and weighs 36.6 ounces. The ash bat has ball marks on the right and back barrel and a slight crack on the upper handle, according to Grey Flannel Auctions.

The lumber was graded a perfect 10 ... and is accompanied by a Letter Of Authenticity from PSA/DNA, guaranteeing the legend used the wood during his rookie campaign.

Nicknamed "The Georgia Peach," Cobb spent 22 seasons with the Tigers -- serving as the team's player-manager for the last six -- where he won 12 batting titles with the franchise.

Cobb finished his career with a stellar .366 batting average -- and led the league in hits on eight separate occasions.

A winner of the 1909 Triple Crown Award and 1911 MVP award, Cobb was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1936, where he received an impressive 222 of 226 possible votes.

Simply put, he's one of the greatest baseball players to ever grace a diamond.

There have already been 10 bids ... with a high mark of $235,798.