George Clooney's Watch, Jennifer Aniston's LV Bag Auctioned for Troops

If you've ever wanted to grab lunch with Paul Rudd, Zoom chat with Jason Sudeikis or go to work with Ben Stiller, here's your shot -- all those things are up for grabs, and all to our support veterans.

A ton of celebs are teaming up with Homes For Our Troops in honor of Veterans Day -- it's an annual online auction raising funds for injured vets, and this year's lineup is amazing.

A-list celebs like Whoopi Goldberg, Bryan Cranston and Jake Gyllenhaal are offering you a chance to link up for an online chat ... or maybe you'd prefer an in-person experience.

You could grab lunch in NYC with Rudd or Jake Tapper, or get a one-hour tennis lesson from Andy Roddick!

If memorabilia is more your thing ... bid on George Clooney's Omega luxury watch in an autographed case, Jennifer Aniston's designer Louis Vuitton bag and/or Kenny Chesney's autographed guitar. There's so much more you can peruse on their site.

The best part of this particular auction is 100% of proceeds go to Homes For Our Troops, which builds and donates custom homes for severely wounded post-9/11 veterans.

This is the 6th year of the Veterans Day Celebrity Auction -- bidding opens today and runs through November 13.