Therapist Claims NBA Player Exposed Himself Several Times, Josh Primo Denies

A former therapist for the Spurs claims Joshua Primo exposed himself on 9 occasions, saying she intends to file a police report ... but JP's attorney adamantly denies the allegations, calling them "either a complete fabrication, a gross embellishment or utter fantasy."

Dr. Hillary Cauthen, a psychologist previously employed by the NBA franchise, along with her attorney, Tony Buzbee, held a news conference in Texas Thursday morning ... where they laid out their claims of indecent exposure.

"She didn't run to the press. She didn't run off and file a lawsuit. She instead tried to handle things in a way that she felt was appropriate -- in a way that would bring some real change in the Spurs organization," Buzbee said.

"Unfortunately, that didn't work out that way."

Buzbee says his client alerted the Spurs, but they failed to act.

As for the 19-year-old hooper's side of the story ... they haven't wavered, saying if Primo was exposed, he didn't know about it, and certainly didn't do it intentionally.

Primo's attorney, William J. Briggs II, released a statement laying out the facts as they see him.

Primo, the 12th overall pick in last year's draft, was released by the Spurs last week. At the time, the organization said, "It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua."

Joshua appeared in 54 games for San Antonio ... averaging 6 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists.