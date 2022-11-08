Keyontae Johnson Scores 13 Pts In First Game Since Collapsing On Court In 2020
11/8/2022 12:14 PM PT
Keyontae Johnson is back playing college basketball for the very first time since collapsing on the court almost two years ago ... and the guy got back to doing his thing -- dropping 13 points!!
Johnson -- who transferred to Kansas State this August -- was in the starting lineup for the Wildcats on Monday against the Texas-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros ... helping the Wildcats secure a victory.
After the 93-59 win, Johnson talked about how emotional the moment was for him.
"I'm feeling good," Johnson said.
"Just thanking God every day for giving me the opportunity to get here and play again, just staying patient."
"The feeling before the game, I was a little emotional, but I knew the game was going to go so I had to keep going, just play and just lay everything right out for my team."
Keyontae Johnson’s first basket since Dec. 2020.— The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) November 8, 2022 @TheFieldOf68
How can you not be thrilled for this kid? pic.twitter.com/PjmMY96ODt
As we previously reported, the small forward crashed onto the court during the Gators-Florida State Seminoles game on Dec. 12, 2020.
The 23-year-old was transported to the hospital in critical but stable condition ... and was put into a medically induced coma.
Three days later, he was awake but never returned to the hardwood ... until now.
Dick Vitale -- a legendary college hoops announcer -- was hyped for KJ and is happy to see the young man ballin' again.
"Scored 13 points," Vitale said on Twitter, "but it really was the BEST PERFORMANCE OF THE DAY that he is healthy & doing what he LOVES!"
Welcome back, KJ!!!