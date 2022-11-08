Ex-NFL Star Domata Peko's Father-In-Law Sells Powerball-Winning Ticket, Gets Mil Reward

Ex-NFL star Domata Peko's father-in-law had a helluva Tuesday -- it turns out his gas station sold the $2 BILLION Powerball-winning ticket ... resulting in a $1 million payday!!

The 37-year-old former Bengals nose tackle -- who played the majority of his career in Cincinnati -- shared the exciting news just now ... saying, "My Father In-Law Sold the winning PowerBall (ticket) 2 billion $"

"Congrats Baba."

Joe Chahayed -- who owns the Joe's Service Center gas station in Altadena, CA -- turned into a local celeb after it was announced he sold the winning ticket ... with folks in the area heading to his store to take selfies with him.

Joe told reporters he's had some winning tickets in the Super Lotto and Fantasy 5 at his location in the past -- but those tickets were only worth up to $9,000.

BTW -- Domata reportedly made over $47 million in contract money over the course of his career.

Joe says he's not going to retire just yet ... but his family can expect a really nice Thanksgiving.