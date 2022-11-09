Family Believes Aaron Carter's Death Was Not Intentional, Despite Fan Theory

Aaron Carter's fans -- at least some of them -- have a growing suspicion the singer may have taken his own life ... but those closest to him couldn't disagree more.

Family sources connected to Aaron tell TMZ the singer had a lot he was looking forward to, and for the first time in a while, he and his ex, Melanie Martin, were in a really good place with their relationship.

Fans have thrown theories around on social media that Aaron may have died by suicide -- pointing to a recent post that read, "LOVE YALL STAY BLESSED STAY SAFE. ENJOY THE HOLIDAYS." Some fans believe Aaron knew he wasn't going to make it to the holidays and was planning on taking his own life -- even appearing out of it on live streams.

Our family sources say if anything, Aaron couldn't wait for the holidays, and was even planning on spending time with both Melanie and their young son, Prince. He also had set up appointments with a family counselor and social worker -- which he knew would help his chances of being a more involved parent.

Law enforcement sources told us they did not find a suicide note at the scene of Aaron's death -- and that there were cans of compressed air and prescription pills in the singer's bathroom and bedroom. Although not conclusive, that evidence suggests he died by accident.

TMZ broke the story, Aaron was found in his L.A. home, having drowned in his bathtub sometime Friday.

We're told the last time he was seen alive was about 2 AM Friday morning after cops were called for a welfare check, which pissed the singer off, and he sent them away.

At this time, an official cause of death for Aaron has been deferred pending toxicology results.