Alicia Keys Performing at Takeoff's Memorial

Alicia Keys is performing at Takeoff's memorial service this week ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge of the event tell us AK is scheduled to take the stage Friday at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta for the Migos rapper's sendoff. It's unclear how long Alicia will perform, or what exactly she might be singing ... but we do know she'll be there and mic'd up to sing.

Alicia doesn't have any solo tracks with Takeoff specifically, but she and Migos were all featured on Kanye West's last 'Donda' album -- so there is a connection there.

This is too much…. It’s like every day



RIP Takeoff. 🙏🏽🕊️🙏🏽 Sending light to your family and loved ones



We are losing too many too soon!! — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) November 1, 2022 @aliciakeys

She also posted a tribute to Takeoff after his shooting death, saying ... "This is too much. It's like every day. RIP Takeoff. Sending light to your family and loved ones. We are losing too many too soon!!"

Tickets for Takeoff's memorial are already sold out ... and as we first told you, Justin Bieber is also set to perform at the service.

