Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Alicia Keys Performing at Takeoff's Memorial

Alicia Keys PERFORMING AT TAKEOFF'S MEMORIAL

11/9/2022 1:22 PM PT
alicia keys takeof
Getty/TMZ

Alicia Keys is performing at Takeoff's memorial service this week ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge of the event tell us AK is scheduled to take the stage Friday at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta for the Migos rapper's sendoff. It's unclear how long Alicia will perform, or what exactly she might be singing ... but we do know she'll be there and mic'd up to sing.

Remembering Takeoff
Launch Gallery
Remembering Takeoff Launch Gallery
Getty

Alicia doesn't have any solo tracks with Takeoff specifically, but she and Migos were all featured on Kanye West's last 'Donda' album -- so there is a connection there.

She also posted a tribute to Takeoff after his shooting death, saying ... "This is too much. It's like every day. RIP Takeoff. Sending light to your family and loved ones. We are losing too many too soon!!"

takeoff sold out tickets

Tickets for Takeoff's memorial are already sold out ... and as we first told you, Justin Bieber is also set to perform at the service.

BIEBER IS BACK ?
TMZ.com

As we reported ... Takeoff was shot and killed last week in Houston after a dispute over a dice game. Cops have identified people of interest in the shooting, but no arrests have been made.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later