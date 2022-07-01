Alicia Keys Gets $400K Egyptian-Themed Necklace From Swizz Beatz

Play video content eliantte

Alicia Keys' hubby, Swizz Beatz, certainly knows how to make his wife smile while she's working abroad ... all with the help of some serious ice.

Alicia was performing in Milan Tuesday when Swizz and their kids surprised her with the massive bling -- a piece made possible by Celeb Jeweler Elliot Eliantte.

We're told at about 150 cts, the Egyptian-themed necklace set Swizz back about $400K. The baguettes around the main piece are set in a brick formation like the Great Pyramids.

The pendant is designed after Nefertiti, the queen of the 18th Dynasty of Ancient Egypt, but with Alicia's face on it. Nefertiti stands for strength, power, and beauty, while the infinity links symbolize eternal life.

