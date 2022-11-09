Brooklyn Nets Make Jacque Vaughn Head Coach, Pass On Ime Udoka
11/9/2022 9:24 AM PT
Ime Udoka will not be the next head coach of the Brooklyn Nets after all -- the team just elevated Jacque Vaughn to the position after parting ways with Steve Nash.
There were reports the Nets were eyeing the Celtics coach -- who is currently serving a one-year suspension for having an improper relationship with a female employee.
Team owner Joe Tsai reportedly faced pushback from "strong voices" against hiring Udoka ... pleading to go in a different direction when hiring Nash's replacement.
Of course, the Nets were already facing a ton of issues without Ime ... from Kyrie Irving's backlash for sharing a link to an antisemitic film on social media, Kevin Durant's offseason trade demand and the team's underperforming start to the 2022-23 campaign.
Vaughn played in the NBA from 1997-2009 ... suiting up for five different teams.
JV is 65-161 as a head coach -- he spent just over 2 1/2 seasons with the Orlando Magic ... and served as interim head coach for the Nets after Kenny Atkinson got canned in March 2020.
Vaughn has been praised as one of the top coaching candidates in the past ... but he certainly has his work cut out for him with the 4-7 Nets.