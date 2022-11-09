Boxer Jose Zepeda Cited For Battery ... After Allegedly Punching Man At Gym

Former boxing champ Jose Zepeda -- who owns a career 35-2-2 record -- was arrested in Los Angeles on Tuesday ... TMZ Sports has learned.

According to police, officers responded to a battery call in Baldwin Park ... and following an investigation, arrested Zepeda.

Per a Baldwin Park Police Dept. spokesperson, the 33-year-old was eventually issued a citation ... and the case has since been kicked over to prosecutors for review.

Further details surrounding the allegations were not made immediately available.

The arrest couldn't come at a worse time for Zepeda -- he's slated to fight Regis Prograis in a title fight in less than three weeks on Nov. 26.

It's unclear if the fight could be in jeopardy over Tuesday's incident.

Zepeda has held several belts in his career ... most recently winning the WBC Silver light welterweight title in Oct. 2020. He's currently on a five-fight win streak, which includes a win over Josue Vargas in his last match on Oct. 30, 2021.