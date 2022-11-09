Boxer Jose Zepeda Cited For Battery After Allegedly Punching Man At Gym
Boxer Jose Zepeda Cited For Battery ... After Allegedly Punching Man At Gym
11/9/2022 11:20 AM PT
12:45 PM PT -- Cops tell TMZ Sports ... officers were called to a gym in Baldwin Park after a man claimed Jose Zepeda had punched him in the stomach.
According to a Baldwin Park Police Dept. spokesperson, when officers arrived on the scene, the man told them that Zepeda was training in the gym, when the fighter unexpectedly hauled off and socked him.
Officers say they couldn't find witnesses ... and no video of the alleged incident was available.
Per the rep, Zepeda was then cited for battery at the scene and released.
As for his fight with Prograis, sources close to Zepeda tell us the incident will not put the bout in jeopardy.
Former boxing champ Jose Zepeda -- who owns a career 35-2-2 record -- was arrested in Los Angeles on Tuesday ... TMZ Sports has learned.
According to police, officers responded to a battery call in Baldwin Park ... and following an investigation, arrested Zepeda.
Per a Baldwin Park Police Dept. spokesperson, the 33-year-old was eventually issued a citation ... and the case has since been kicked over to prosecutors for review.
Further details surrounding the allegations were not made immediately available.
The arrest couldn't come at a worse time for Zepeda -- he's slated to fight Regis Prograis in a title fight in less than three weeks on Nov. 26.
It's unclear if the fight could be in jeopardy over Tuesday's incident.
Zepeda has held several belts in his career ... most recently winning the WBC Silver light welterweight title in Oct. 2020. He's currently on a five-fight win streak, which includes a win over Josue Vargas in his last match on Oct. 30, 2021.
Originally Published -- 11:20 AM PT