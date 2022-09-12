Prosecutors Dropping Felony Charge Against Jermall Charlo In Assault Case
Jermall Charlo Prosecutors Dropping Charge Against Boxer ... In Assault Case
9/12/2022 3:41 PM PT
Jermall Charlo just scored a big win in his assault case ... prosecutors tell TMZ Sports they're dropping the felony charge against the star boxer.
According to court documents, Charlo was accused of roughing up a family member during a Sept. 5, 2021 incident in Fort Bend County, Texas. He was eventually arrested over it all back in February, and charged with felony assault.
But a spokesperson for the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office tells us they filed a motion to dismiss the case on Monday "based on the reason that we cannot prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt."
"Evidence developed in a way that did not support the charge to conclusion," the spokesperson said.
Charlo's attorney said in a statement Monday the 32-year-old was "very happy" with the decision.
"Nine witnesses came forward to say Charlo never hit his 21-year-old nephew," said Charlo's lawyer, Kent Schaffer. "Jermall is very happy. He can concentrate on preparing for his next fight now that this distraction has been removed."
Another Charlo -- Jermall's twin brother, Jermell Charlo -- is still facing legal troubles related to the case, however.
Boxer Jermell Charlo Charged W/ Making Terroristic Threat, Officials Seeking Arrest Warrant
Prosecutors tell us Jermell -- who was hit with a misdemeanor charge after he was accused of telling the alleged Jermall victim during the incident, "I will kill you with my bare hands" -- is still facing a misdemeanor charge of making a terroristic threat.
He's due in court for a hearing on the matter later this month.