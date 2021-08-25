Jermall Charlo Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Cash From Waitress In Bar Dispute

Jermall Charlo has been arrested ... after cops say the boxing superstar melted down at a bar and stole money from a waitress, TMZ Sports has learned.

The alleged incident all went down in San Antonio on July 16 -- the day before Charlo's brother, Jermell Charlo, fought Brian Castaño to a draw at AT&T Center.

According to police documents, Jermall was with a large party at the Texas bar when the waitress presented the group with the bill.

In the docs, cops say Jermall handed over his credit card and ID ... but the card was declined despite three attempts to run it.

When the waitress came back to Jermall asking for another form of payment ... the 31-year-old allegedly snapped.

Police say surveillance video shows Jermall "being very animated" and appearing to "be upset and yelling" at the waitress and two other managers on the scene.

In the video, according to cops, Jermall can then be seen taking away two bill collection binders from the waitress and stealing everything from the inside of them.

Cops say one of the binders had Jermall's ID in it ... while the other had "cash payment made by another customer" that the waitress had been serving previously in the night.

In the docs, cops say witnesses claim Jermall then told the bar's employees, "I will f*** you alls s*** up."

Cops say Jermall and his crew then stormed out of the bar -- "pushing their way past the employees" -- and then got into a limousine bus and left.

In the docs, the waitress told cops she suffered a minor leg injury while Jermall's crew ran into her while leaving the bar.

Arrest warrants were ultimately issued for Jermall over the incident ... and we're told the fighter turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday morning.

We're told Jermall is already in the process of posting bond.

We've reached out to the Charlos' camp for comment, but so far, no word back yet.