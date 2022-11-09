Ryan Reynolds Cheered At Senators Game Amid Interest In Buying Team

Play video content Courtesy of NHL

It sure seems like Ottawa fans love the idea of Ryan Reynolds becoming their beloved team's next owner ... with the actor getting thunderous applause at the Senators game on Tuesday.

The "Deadpool" star hit up Canadian Tire Centre to catch the Sens go up against the Vancouver Canucks ... fresh off confirming he's interested in acquiring the team.

The PA guy made sure to recognize the VIP guest during the game ... and fans made sure to give him a warm welcome.

Of course, Ryan is a wealthy man and has had success on the screen and in business ventures ... but with the team valued at around $525 MILLION, he may need some help in making his dream a reality.

RR went on 'The Tonight Show' and told Jimmy Fallon about his plans to sort out the finances ... saying he's looking for a "sugar mommy or sugar daddy" to team up with to make a bid.

Reynolds already has some experience in sports team ownership -- he teamed up with "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia" actor Rob McElhenney to buy Wrexham AFC in 2021.

Longtime Senators owner Eugene Melnyk passed away in March at 62 years old ... and given Reynolds' Canadian roots, it seems like a perfect fit.