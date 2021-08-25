Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively Donate $10k to Hope for Haiti Quake Relief

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are chipping in to help those in the hardest-hit areas of Haiti following the devastating earthquake earlier this month.

TMZ's learned the couple sent a donation of $10,000 to Hope for Haiti to aid in the country's quake relief efforts, which has been an ongoing struggle in Southwestern Haiti since the 7.2-magnitude quake hit on August 14.

We're told Blake and Ryan's donation will be used to set up mobile clinics in the communities where there's the most need, as determined by the Ministry of Health.

In addition ... the org will use the money to cover distribution costs to continue to deliver dry food and warm meals -- donated by World Central Kitchen -- to families in these hard-hit areas in Southern Haiti.

There's also a big push to get emergency kits packed up and distributed soon ... so more donations are needed. The good news is Hope for Haiti is awaiting some big shipments of emergency relief and medical supplies from large U.S. companies like Amazon and Americares very soon, but distributing to those who need them remains a challenge.