Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney Make Bid To Invest In Welsh Soccer Team

Breaking News

It's always sunny in ... Wales?!

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are in talks to invest in Welsh soccer team Wrexham AFC ... after a vote by the club's owners was approved Wednesday.

The team -- which is currently owned by its fans -- had previously announced "two extremely well-known individuals of high net worth, advised by credible and professional advisers" were interested in investing in the club.

As it turns out ... those "individuals" were Deadpool and the "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia" creator!!!

The club held its first round of votes to kickstart the process this week ... and the results were overwhelmingly in favor of the move, with 97.5% of voters (1,223 members) giving their stamp of approval.

So ... what next??

The club released a statement, saying, "In due course, Mr. McElhenney and Mr. Reynolds will put forward their vision for Wrexham AFC and proposal for members to vote on at a second Special General Meeting."

The team previously reported the actors wanted to purchase the club for a "nominal sum" ... featuring an immediate $2.5 million investment.

Reynolds joked about the big news on Twitter ... by responding to an 8-year-old tweet that referenced Wrexham.

I’ve waited 8 years to respond to this tweet. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 23, 2020 @VancityReynolds