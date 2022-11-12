Nikita Dragun Getting Mental Health Treatment ... After Miami Arrest

Nikita Dragun is receiving professional mental health care in a facility after getting arrested at a Miami hotel and spending time in jail ... TMZ has learned.

Nikita's rep, Jack Ketsoyan, tells TMZ ... "We want to thank everyone for the overwhelming love and support for Nikita during this time. She is in a safe environment addressing her mental health. We ask for continued respect for her privacy and the sensitivity of this matter as she seeks treatment and healing."

We're told Nikita began seeking treatment Wednesday evening.

The transgender influencer has been open about her mental health struggles -- in May she shared on her YouTube channel that she had been diagnosed as bipolar.

Nikita said she has a family history of bipolar disorder, though she was initially surprised by her diagnosis, because she didn't quite understand what it meant to be bipolar. As a result, she says she didn't relate her own symptoms to the disorder.

TMZ broke the story ... Nikita was arrested Tuesday on a felony charge of battery on a police officer after allegedly causing a disturbance at a swanky hotel as she walked around the pool area in the nude.

The police report, obtained by TMZ, said when Nikita finally answered her hotel room door she allegedly swung an open water bottle, spraying a security guard and an officer ... which led to her arrest.

Nikita appeared in court earlier this week, she told the judge she was being kept in a men's unit and asked to be transferred ... a claim the jail denies.