Nikita Dragun Placed In Men's Unit Of Jail, Rep Calls It 'Disturbing & Dangerous'

Nikita Dragun was forced into the men's unit of the local jail after Monday's arrest in Florida, a decision her rep says could've been a recipe for disaster.

Nikita's rep, Jack Ketsoyan, tells TMZ ... "The situation with Nikita, who is legally female, being placed in a men’s unit of a Florida jail is extremely distributing and dangerous."

Ketsoyan continues, "This decision made by the Miami-Dade County Corrections Department directly violates their protocol, which mandates that transgender inmates are classified and housed based on safety needs and gender identity."

As we reported, the transgender influencer was arrested this week on a felony charge of battery on a police officer ... after allegedly causing a disturbance for a long period of time, walking around the pool area naked.

According to the police report, obtained by TMZ ... when Nikita finally answered her hotel room door she allegedly swung an open water bottle, causing water to hit and spill on both a security guard and an officer, resulting in her arrest.