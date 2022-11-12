Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Vin Scully's Estate Finds Buyer For $15M Los Angeles Home

Dodgers Announcer Vin Scully Estate Scores Home Run!!! $15 Mil Mansion Attracts a Buyer

11/12/2022 12:10 AM PT
Vin Scully's L.A. Home Hits Market
Launch Gallery
Vin's Mansion Launch Gallery
Getty/ESTATE PHOTOS L.A.

Vin Scully's massive mansion has a HEFTY price tag attached to it ... but TMZ has learned his estate already has a buyer for the incredible property.

We're told Vin's estate accepted an offer Wednesday for the Hidden Hills home ... there are still contingencies, but we're told it looks solid.

ESTATE PHOTOS L.A.

As we reported, thr 7-bedroom, 9-bathroom palace -- where Vin passed away -- hit the market last month, with an asking price of $15 mil.

ESTATE PHOTOS L.A.

The 2-acre lot has a ton of bells and whistles ... including a pool, spa, putting green, oversized chef's kitchen, game room, marble wet bar and outdoor kitchen.

ESTATE PHOTOS L.A.

The pad also comes with a guest house and 6-car garage.

Remembering Vin Scully
Launch Gallery
Remembering Vin Scully Launch Gallery
Getty

Vin -- who was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame's broadcaster wing in 1982 -- passed away in August at 94. He became the voice of the Dodgers in the 1950's and was a fixture until his retirement in 2016.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later