Vin Scully's Estate Finds Buyer For $15M Los Angeles Home
11/12/2022 12:10 AM PT
Vin Scully's massive mansion has a HEFTY price tag attached to it ... but TMZ has learned his estate already has a buyer for the incredible property.
We're told Vin's estate accepted an offer Wednesday for the Hidden Hills home ... there are still contingencies, but we're told it looks solid.
As we reported, thr 7-bedroom, 9-bathroom palace -- where Vin passed away -- hit the market last month, with an asking price of $15 mil.
The 2-acre lot has a ton of bells and whistles ... including a pool, spa, putting green, oversized chef's kitchen, game room, marble wet bar and outdoor kitchen.
The pad also comes with a guest house and 6-car garage.
Vin -- who was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame's broadcaster wing in 1982 -- passed away in August at 94. He became the voice of the Dodgers in the 1950's and was a fixture until his retirement in 2016.