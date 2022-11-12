Vin Scully's Estate Finds Buyer For $15M Los Angeles Home

Vin Scully's massive mansion has a HEFTY price tag attached to it ... but TMZ has learned his estate already has a buyer for the incredible property.

We're told Vin's estate accepted an offer Wednesday for the Hidden Hills home ... there are still contingencies, but we're told it looks solid.

As we reported, thr 7-bedroom, 9-bathroom palace -- where Vin passed away -- hit the market last month, with an asking price of $15 mil.

The 2-acre lot has a ton of bells and whistles ... including a pool, spa, putting green, oversized chef's kitchen, game room, marble wet bar and outdoor kitchen.

The pad also comes with a guest house and 6-car garage.