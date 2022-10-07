Tito Ortiz Selling Huntington Beach Mansion Four Months After Burglary

Former UFC star Tito Ortiz is selling his Huntington Beach mansion ... four months after the place was burglarized.

TMZ Sports has learned ... The Huntington Beach Bad Boy listed his Davenport Island residence this week for $4.8 mil. It's unclear if the burglary had anything to do with the impending sale.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom Mediterranean-style home is sweet nonetheless ... it features a private boat dock with access to the beach -- and it's also located right next to a park.

The waterfront property is nearly 4,000 square feet ... and has a state-of-the-art kitchen with a wine cellar.

As we previously reported, cops told us the MMA legend's home was "ransacked" back on June 3 ... saying a safe had been stolen following the break-in.

Fortunately, Ortiz was not home at the time of the incident ... and the place is all fixed up and ready to be sold now.