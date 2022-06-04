Cops Investigating Burglary At Tito Ortiz's Huntington Beach Home

Multiple officers spent hours at Tito Ortiz's home in Southern California on Friday ... after police tell TMZ Sports they're investigating a burglary at the UFC legend's place.

According to a Huntington Beach Police Department spokesperson, officers responded to a call for service at Ortiz's home early Friday morning, after an alleged theft had taken place there.

We're told Ortiz was not home at the time of the incident and is safe.

It's unclear what was said to be taken from Ortiz's home ... an investigation, according to cops, is ongoing.

Of course, Ortiz is one of Huntington Beach's most famous residents ... he grew up there and later fought in the UFC under the nickname "The Huntington Beach Bad Boy."

Play video content 6/1/21 @oscarswillis / Twitter

Ortiz was also elected Mayor pro tempore of the city back in December 2020 ... though he resigned from the position just six months later in June 2021, saying, "this job isn't working for me."