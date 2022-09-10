Boxing Star Ryan Garcia Buys First House, $3.1 Million California Pad

Ryan Garcia is officially a homeowner ... TMZ Sports has learned the star boxer has copped his first house -- an amazing, $3 million crib in Southern California.

We're told the pad is located in Porter Ranch, roughly 30 miles north of downtown Los Angeles, and Garcia just sealed the deal on it this week.

The two-story property features 3,680 square feet and comes with five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

The outside has a luxury pool, spa, an outdoor fireplace ... and insane views of L.A.

There's a cool bonus, too ... we're told it's fully designer furnished -- so the super lightweight boxer can move in ASAP.

Garcia's buyer's agent, Brandon Soufer of The Agency, was pumped for the deal ... saying on social media, "Congratulations to my brother @kingryan for purchasing his first home with me."

"I am honored to have had the opportunity to be a part of this big step in your life. Cheers to many more accomplishments together for us to celebrate. Love you my brother."

Garcia deserves to treat himself ... the 24-year-old just won in July after knocking out Javier Fortuna in 6 rounds and continues to add on Ws to his undefeated record (23-0).