Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Vin Scully's L.A. Home Hits Market For $15 Million

Vin Scully L.A. Home Hits Market For $15 Mil. ... It's A Home Run!!!

10/17/2022 2:22 PM PT
Vin Scully's L.A. Home Hits Market
Launch Gallery
Vin's Mansion Launch Gallery
Estate LA Photography

Vin Scully's Hidden Hills mansion -- complete with tennis court and theater -- is looking for a new owner ... and it's coming with a $15 MILLION price tag.

TMZ Sports has learned ... the late Dodgers legend's 7-bedroom, 9-bathroom palace hit the market this week.

Estate LA Photography

The nearly 2-acre lot has a ton of bells and whistles -- including a pool, spa, putting green, oversized chef's kitchen, game room, marble wet bar and outdoor kitchen.

The 11,000-square-foot mansion also comes with a detached guest apartment, full guest house and a 6-car garage.

Estate LA Photography

The interior is decked out with French country elements ... including oak wood floors and floor-to-ceiling fireplaces. The primary suite also comes with a nice view and plenty of privacy.

As we previously reported ... Scully -- who was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame's broadcaster wing in 1982 -- passed away in August at 94 years old. He became the voice of the Dodgers in the 1950s before his retirement in 2016.

The home -- which is actually where Scully passed -- is listed by Scully's daughter, Cat, and Melissa Bladow of Compass.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later