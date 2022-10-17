Vin Scully's L.A. Home Hits Market For $15 Million

Vin Scully's Hidden Hills mansion -- complete with tennis court and theater -- is looking for a new owner ... and it's coming with a $15 MILLION price tag.

TMZ Sports has learned ... the late Dodgers legend's 7-bedroom, 9-bathroom palace hit the market this week.

The nearly 2-acre lot has a ton of bells and whistles -- including a pool, spa, putting green, oversized chef's kitchen, game room, marble wet bar and outdoor kitchen.

The 11,000-square-foot mansion also comes with a detached guest apartment, full guest house and a 6-car garage.

The interior is decked out with French country elements ... including oak wood floors and floor-to-ceiling fireplaces. The primary suite also comes with a nice view and plenty of privacy.

As we previously reported ... Scully -- who was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame's broadcaster wing in 1982 -- passed away in August at 94 years old. He became the voice of the Dodgers in the 1950s before his retirement in 2016.